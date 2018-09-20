All The Feels

If you have a pen and paper and five minutes today, you can help a woman who’s fighting breast cancer.

Girls Love Mail is a nonprofit that asks strangers to write letters of love and encouragement to breast cancer patients.

Since the charity was launched in August 2011 over 125,000 letters have been sent to the US, plus Canada, Japan, Germany, Korea, Brazil, UK, Ireland, Australia, Malta, Burma, and the Netherlands.

You don’t have to know the person, one recipient said that the sender isn’t important it’s the fact that someone cared enough to send them something, quote, “I received a note from a complete stranger and it was so powerful, I keep the letter on my nightstand and read it every night before bed to gain strength. I’m amazed at the kindness in this world.”

Gina Mulligan started the charity after she was diagnosed with cancer and letters from friends and family started to roll in. She realized on her treatment floor, not all women were as lucky. So she set out to get letters to every woman who was diagnosed with breast cancer each year, 250,000 in total.

If you would like to send a letter the details are here.