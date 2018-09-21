All The Feels

Eric Bogliani first fell for Elaine when he was just 7 years old. They were attending the Bassett Street Primary School in Leicestershire, England.

However, he never revealed his schoolboy crush to Elaine. Why? Because his mom wouldn’t let him.

Elaine was two years older and was Eric’s sister's best friend. So, after they both left school, they lost contact. But it seems that love was meant to be, thanks to a little thing called Facebook.

After reconnecting and revealing their feelings, the pair got married in the school where they first met. Coincidentally, their former school is now a community center and licensed wedding venue called The Old House.

