All The Feels

Vietnam veterans Doug Coffman, 70, and Jim McGee, 69, were reunited a few months ago at the memorial service of a fellow soldier. The bittersweet moment was heightened by the fact that Coffman learned McGee was in need of a kidney donation.

Despite not seeing each other for almost 50 years, Coffman offered to donate his kidney to his comrade. And it turned out they were a match for blood and tissue type.

The pair recently underwent the kidney donation operation at the MedStar Georgetown University Hospital. With his new kidney, McGee says he is able to continue doing things he is passionate about.

The surgery marked the end of a difficult time for McGee. The former U.S. ambassador to Zimbabwe and Madagascar had been undergoing dialysis three times a week while awaiting a kidney donation. He says it's people such as Coffman who step up, and offer to donate, that can be the change.