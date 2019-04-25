All The Feels

A young man returning to school after a heart transplant is giving us ALL THE FEELS!

April 25, 2019
A student received a warm welcome from teachers and friends this month after he returned to school since receiving a heart transplant.

In the video, Tyler Krueger can be seen running toward his peers with excitement. He was greeted with high fives, hugs and applause, before grabbing his backpack and proudly entering the building.

In 2015, Tyler had experienced heart, kidney and liver failure. He was hospitalized for 68 days and used a left ventricular assist device for cardiac circulation for nearly three years.

But on Sept. 6, 2018, Tyler finally received the transplant he’d been waiting on, and recovered. April 8 was his first day back at school.

When asked how it felt to be back in school Tyler told "GMA" it made him feel "very happy."

Tyler’s dad, Buster, told ‘Good Morning America,’ "Tyler's the type of person -- he will find a way into your heart. What they do for him at the school, it really is amazing."

Tyler Krueger
All The Feels
heart transplant
school
Good Morning America

