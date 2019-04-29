All The Feels

A school bus driver pulled out all the stops to make one of her little passengers feel special on her birthday.

Arletha Sherman of Jacksonville, Florida, decorated her school bus this week in honor of Anna Hopson's fifth birthday.

Sherman said, "She's touched my heart. She never complains. She has the most beautiful smile and it inspired me to do something for her."

Anna, who has a progressive neuromuscular disorder which causes nerve damage mostly in the arms and legs, has been using a wheelchair for the last six months.

Sherman had a princess gown and tiara for Anna for her special day, plus the bus was been decorated with streamers and a "Happy Birthday" banner.

Sherman said the children on the bus sang "Happy Birthday" to Anna, and now she just hopes this story encourages other bus drivers to spread kindness to children.

