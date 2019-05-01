All The Feels

A man who was born deaf is now the owner of a sweet puppy…who is also unable to hear.

Nick Abbott of Maine, adopted his dog Emerson through the foster-based rescue, NFR Maine.

Lindsay Powers of NFR Maine said, "He had such a rough start to life and he ended up with an absolute fairy tale ending."

Back In March, Powers shared a Facebook post in hopes to find Emerson a forever home. Weeks later, NFR Maine received an application from Nick Abbott.

"Right off the bat he said, 'I'm deaf also and I feel like we'd have a good connection,'" Powers recalled.

Nick and pup Emerson soon met in person and hit it off. Richelle Abbott, Nick Abbott's mom, told "GMA" that her son and the pup were "meant for each other."

Good Morning America