All The Feels

Two best friends from pre school who reunited and got married are giving us ALL THE FEELS!

May 5, 2019
It’s a story straight out of a fairytale, but not even Natalie Crowe Tatman and Austin Tatman could predict how their preschool friendship would develop into a love of a lifetime.

After moving away from Florida and losing contact with her very best childhood friend at the age of 5, the pair eventually reconnected as teens, realizing after just two dates that not only were they preschool best friends, but they were also soulmates.

Natalie says from pre-school trips to playdates in Austin’s toy Jeep wrangler, as kids they were always together. And when it came time for their wedding this past April, Natalie and Austin, now 24, knew they had to pay homage to the preschool days that originally brought them together.

As a nod to their sweet story, the couple hung polaroids of their childhood photos around their wedding reception area, used an address book as a guestbook, and brought in a red “getaway” Jeep to recreate their adorable photo as kids.

As Natalie looked back on their 22-year friendship turned romance, she said the biggest thing she’s taken away from the experience is how everything happens for a reason. “It was kinda crazy how everything came together so perfectly.”

PEOPLE

 

