All The Feels

PFC Sawyer Sharp has been stationed in Germany for the past year. Sawyer is a combat medic and still has another year left in Germany.

But before he finishes his final year, he paid a visit to his mother and sister at their work.

When this soldier came home, the first thing he did was pay a surprise visit to his favorite ladies. ⭐️ pic.twitter.com/8PeVOUDbJ7 — A Plus (@aplusapp) May 6, 2019

With his father, Steve Sharp, filming from his phone, Sawyer gave the most important ladies in his life a moment they'll never forget.



His mother and sister both work at Comprehensive Medical Solutions, Inc in Dalton, Georgia.



They had no idea Sharp was coming home to visit. His sister actually collapses on the floor. But mom made sure to give him the first hug.