All The Feels

This Army private surprised his mom and sister at their work!

May 7, 2019
The Morning Mix
The Morning Mix
Categories: 
All The Feels
Features
The Latest
The Morning Mix

PFC Sawyer Sharp has been stationed in Germany for the past year. Sawyer is a combat medic and still has another year left in Germany.

But before he finishes his final year, he paid a visit to his mother and sister at their work.

With his father, Steve Sharp, filming from his phone, Sawyer gave the most important ladies in his life a moment they'll never forget. 

His mother and sister both work at Comprehensive Medical Solutions, Inc in Dalton, Georgia. 

They had no idea Sharp was coming home to visit. His sister actually collapses on the floor. But mom made sure to give him the first hug.

Tags: 
All The Feels
sawyer sharp
The Morning Mix

Recent Podcast Audio
RHYME TIME 050719 Mix 96.5 On Demand
Family Meeting 5-1-19 Mix 96.5 On Demand
Sports Not Sports: Spoon Thwarts Our Game of Thrones Recap, Kyle King Still A Bad Plumber, Geoff Is The Mulch Machine Sports Not Sports
Sports Not Sports: The Complete JJ Watt Interview, No One Is Afraid Of The Jazz, Kyle Tries To Make Geoff A Wrestling Fan Again Sports Not Sports
Sports Not Sports: That "Guy" Breakdown, Kyle Tries To Prepare, Geoff Begs For Kawhi and AD To End Up On The Clips Sports Not Sports
Sports Not Sports: Kyle Wants Diehard Fans To Stop Beings Jerks, Spoon Emerges From The Dungeon Sports Not Sports
View More Episodes