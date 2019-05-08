All The Feels

A mom and son graduating on the same day is giving us ALL THE FEELS!

May 8, 2019
The Morning Mix
The Morning Mix
Categories: 
All The Feels
Features
Headlines
Latest Headlines
Lauren Kelly
Shows
Social
The Latest
The Morning Mix

A mom in Michigan named Sharonda Wilson has been trying to get her bachelor's degree at Ferris State University, and just graduated.

Meanwhile, her son Stephan ALSO just graduated from Central Michigan, and both of their commencement ceremonies were this past Saturday at different schools.

So Sharonda could only go to one.  And she chose to see her SON graduate.

Somehow, the president of CMU found out about it right before the ceremony.  And he got on the phone with the president at Ferris State.

Then in the middle of Stephan's graduation, the president of CMU surprised them by presenting BOTH of them with their degrees.  So they got to graduate together.

He gave Sharonda her own cap . . . awarded her degree on behalf of FSU . . . and asked her to please move her tassel to the left side of her cap. Stephan's reaction is the best part because of how excited he is for her. 

SOURCE

Tags: 
Sharonda Wilson
Stephan Wilson
Graduate
ceremony
college
Mom
son
Michigan

Recent Podcast Audio
Sports Not Sports: We Are All Tribes Now Sports Not Sports
Parental Confidential 4-29-19 Mix 96.5 On Demand
RHYME TIME 050719 Mix 96.5 On Demand
Family Meeting 5-1-19 Mix 96.5 On Demand
Sports Not Sports: Spoon Thwarts Our Game of Thrones Recap, Kyle King Still A Bad Plumber, Geoff Is The Mulch Machine Sports Not Sports
Sports Not Sports: The Complete JJ Watt Interview, No One Is Afraid Of The Jazz, Kyle Tries To Make Geoff A Wrestling Fan Again Sports Not Sports
View More Episodes