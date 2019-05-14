All The Feels

A mother has given the gift of life to a young stranger after seeing a plea for an organ donor written on the back windshield of a vehicle.

Starr Gardy, a mom of two from Charleston, South Carolina, gave her kidney to Daniel Jones Jr. on May 1.

Back in November, Gardy had stopped at a Walmart for party supplies for her daughter’s birthday when she saw a message on the window of Lashonda Pugh's parked SUV.

"It said, 'Please help. My son needs a kidney,' and gave his blood type,'" Gardy told "Good Morning America." Over a dozen locals reached out, but it was Gardy who was a match.

Gardy and Jones underwent transplant surgery at Charleston Hospital where both families met for the first time after the operation.

"It felt like she was family," Pugh said. "We hugged and cried and I thanked her for giving my son a second chance at life."

