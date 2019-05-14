All The Feels

A mother donating her kidney to a young man in need is giving us ALL THE FEELS!

May 14, 2019
The Morning Mix
The Morning Mix
Categories: 
All The Feels
Features
Latest Headlines
Lauren Kelly
Shows
Social
The Latest
The Morning Mix

A mother has given the gift of life to a young stranger after seeing a plea for an organ donor written on the back windshield of a vehicle.

Starr Gardy, a mom of two from Charleston, South Carolina, gave her kidney to Daniel Jones Jr. on May 1.

Back in November, Gardy had stopped at a Walmart for party supplies for her daughter’s birthday when she saw a message on the window of Lashonda Pugh's parked SUV.

"It said, 'Please help. My son needs a kidney,' and gave his blood type,'" Gardy told "Good Morning America." Over a dozen locals reached out, but it was Gardy who was a match.

Gardy and Jones underwent transplant surgery at Charleston Hospital where both families met for the first time after the operation.

"It felt like she was family," Pugh said. "We hugged and cried and I thanked her for giving my son a second chance at life."

GOOD MORNING AMERICA

Tags: 
Starr Gardy
All The Feels
Daniel Jones Jr.
kidney
donate
Lashonda Pugh