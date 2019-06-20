All The Feels

Chrystal posted a video of her dad opening his father’s day present, which was a Star Wars teddy bear. But that wasn’t all.

i thought i share at how my dad reacted to finding out my sister is pregnant, best father’s day gift ever pic.twitter.com/EaayGbB5hv — crystal. (@ohhcrystal__) June 16, 2019

Dad’s reaction is so touching as he hugs the teddy bear like a baby. This tweet has gotten a MILLION likes and over 6 thousand comments of best wishes.

Chrystal wrote “my dad appreciates all the nice comments from all of you. You have made it the best father’s day ever for him!”