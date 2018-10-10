All The Feels

Brothers surprise their younger sister on her wedding day!

October 10, 2018
Kaley West Young got married on September 22nd and one very important guest wasn't there for her big day, her father. 

She thought that she would just be dancing with her brothers since her father had passed in 2015 and wasn't there to dance with her.

She had no idea that her brothers had taken old home movies and edited her father's voice into the song Michael Bolton song, "Fathers and Daughters."

The video will give you ALL THE FEELS! 

