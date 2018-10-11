All The Feels

We are giving you ALL THE FEELS for this morning!

October 11, 2018
The Morning Mix
The Morning Mix
Categories: 
All The Feels
Features
Headlines
Latest Headlines
Lauren Kelly
Shows
Social
The Latest

A 5-month-old baby is set to become the youngest member of the All Fifty States Club, and her parents hope it’s only the start of a life full of "confidence and curiosity." 

Little Harper Yeats has been traveling with mother Cindy and father Tristan, who have been documenting their ambitious tour of the United States on Instagram over the last four months.

Cindy and Tristan, who hail from Australia, have been living in Canada for the last three years and visiting the states in pockets at a time. "We always wanted to visit all 50 states," Cindy told CBS News.

The couple was on maternity leave after Harper was born and they they started the trip by entering Maine in June and it wasn't until they looked into an All Fifty States Club membership –– and the possibility of Harper becoming the freshest face in group –– that the idea caught traction.

They've nearly completed their journey, having visited more than 40 states and counting. On social media, dozens of pictures feature Harper being held, and often smiling, in front of state signage or popular tourist attractions.

Now on the latest leg of their journey, the family heads to Ohio next before ultimately finishing up on Oct. 18 in Vermont, No. 50 on the list. Despite the obstacles associated with the trip, the family is proud they did it together.

KHOU 11

Tags: 
baby
50 states
travel
Pictures
viral
Harper Yeats

Recent Podcast Audio
Sports Not Sports #11 - We discuss the Deshaun Watson injury, the MLB playoffs and Geoff loses interest, the Houston Aeros jersey concepts, and Kyle reviews Venom. Sports Not Sports
RHYME TIME 10-9 Mix 96.5 On Demand
Texans Cheerleaders Monday Night Football Mix 96.5 On Demand
HS Notes - Sarah Pepper vs The Haunted House Mix 96.5 On Demand
Family Meeting Carmen and Vince Mix 96.5 On Demand
Sports Not Sport #10 - Spoon didn't load the podcast before it became outdated, we preview the MLB playoffs, Geoff loses interest, and Kyle almost quits. Sports Not Sports
View More Episodes