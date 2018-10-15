All The Feels

Back in 2015, Mike and Jennifer Stevens opened up a pizza shop in Fargo, North Dakota.

Just months after opening the couple spotted a homeless man sitting at a gas station for several hours. Jenny told Today, “My daughters and I were looking out of the window and saying should we get him something. We brought him a pizza. He was so thankful and so gracious. Then we ended up doing it again for a different person. And again for a different person. And again for another person.”

Their kindness didn’t stop there. Mike saw a man eating out of his dumpster so he put up a sign reading: “To the person going through our trash for their next meal, you’re a human being and worth more than a meal from a dumpster. Please come in during operating hours for a couple of slices of hot pizza and a cup of water at no charge. No questions asked.”

Mike was diagnosed with Leukemia and lost his battle back in December but that didn’t stop his family from carrying on the legacy that was started three years ago.

Collectively, the family has given away over 142,000 slices of pizza, which is worth about $70,000. Even though Mike passed away from his battle with cancer back in December 2017, Jenny is continuing his mission by giving away more pies and raising money for the free food through GoFundMe.

His daughter said, “He really, really pursued this. It’s a small thing that we can do to bring a big difference in their day and it’s just kept going. You have to come together to help each other out. We just do it because it seems like the right thing to do.”