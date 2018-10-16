All The Feels

Kevin Boyer works as a school counselor at Gorsuch West elementary school in Lancaster, Ohio.

He says he was lucky to have really great parents. And they used to put a note in his lunchbox every day that always made him feel good. So that's how he got an idea. He spends part of each day on personalized, handwritten notes that he gives out to ALL of his students.

His school has about 600 kids. And last year, he wrote at least one note to every single one of them. And each note is personalized.

And when a new student moves to town, he writes them a welcome note.

The response so far has been pretty good. And he says it's also kept HIS spirits up, because he's gotten a ton of handwritten notes back from kids who want him to know how much they appreciate him.