All The Feels

This is Justin Gallegos and he has spent the past seven years pursuing his love of running despite having cerebral palsy.

He thought that a camera crew was at his practice for a documentary. He had no idea he would be the first athlete with cerebral palsy to be awarded a Nike professional contract.

Video of Nike signs runner with cerebral palsy

“This was perhaps the most emotional moment in my seven years of running!” Gallegos wrote on Instagram. “Growing up with a disability, the thought of becoming a professional athlete is as I have said before like the thought of climbing Mt. Everest! It is definitely possible, but the odds are most definitely not in your favor! Hard work pays off!”​