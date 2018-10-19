All The Feels

In case you didn’t know, October is Breast Cancer Awareness month! This week, NFL player Carlos Dunlap brought together 16 "breast cancer fighters" and seven of his fellow Cincinnati Bengals teammates for an evening all about raising awareness and celebrating strength.

The group gathered at Mitchell's Salon and Day Spa in Cincinnati for massages, pedicures, and treats. Beyond that, the women taught Dunlap and his teammates about mammograms, 3-D testing, and hair loss.

This is Dunlap's fifth time hosting the spa night. Dunlap personally lost a great-aunt and the mother of his best friend to breast cancer.