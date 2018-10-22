All The Feels

A terminally-ill cancer patient named Rich Morgan had planned to travel to Battle Creek, Michigan with his wife Julie so they could get their hands on some pizza from a place called Steve’s, which they had fallen in love with before moving to Indianapolis a couple of decades prior.

Unfortunately, the duo suffered a setback when Rich ended up in the hospital after falling ill and was placed into hospice, which prevented them from making the trip up north.

However, Julie’s father attempted to do what he could by calling up Steve’s and asking them if they might be able to send a card down to Indy to lift Rich’s spirits. 18-year-old Dalton Shaffer (who may have misheard card as “car”) was wrapping up his shift when he took the call and decided to grab a pizza, hop in his car, and make the 225-mile trek to the hospital himself.

Shaffer said the trip was more than worth it: “The family came up, gave me a hug and everything like that, and it was cool. The expression on their faces and everything was really cool.”

In a Facebook post, Julie expressed her eternal gratitude: "Sometimes a slice of pizza is more than it appears to be! Rich and I recently planned a weekend getaway to Michigan to celebrate my birthday. We talked about seeing the leaves and the lakeshore, but that was secondary to our planned visit to Steve's. Instead, I took Rich to the ER where he landed in ICU for five days, and where we learned the news that his valiant cancer battle was coming to an end.

"I am beyond overwhelmed and humbled by this act of genuine kindness. Dalton brought our family so much joy - and the best pizza in the world - at a really difficult time. While "thank you" hardly seems adequate - from the bottom of my heart, thank you, Dalton from Steve's Pizza in Battle Creek, MI for making your epic middle of the night pizza delivery!"