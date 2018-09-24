All The Feels

Music really does have a way of bringing families together.

This is Kayla Harting and in the video that you can see here, you see that she’s putting on a private concert for her grandfather with her siblings and her mom.

The song is the families’ rendition of the Judd’s “Grandpa” and in the video you see Kayla and her mother singing and the reaction on her grandfather’s face says it all.

You see their grandfather start to sing along, and then a smile, that only a proud dad and grandpa can give, comes across his face.

Kayla’s grandpa isn’t doing very well and they found that singing to him helps soothe his pain and make him smile.

Kayla said, “Being able to get this video is absolutely amazing. I break down in the middle but he loves every minute of it!”