All The Feels

25-year-old Marissa English IS A HUGE Keith Urban fan but unfortunately was not able to make it to his show last week because she if fighting some very serious health issues. Marissa was born with several health conditions, including an inoperable cyst on her brain, severe scoliosis, and cerebral palsy.

The nurses at the hospital petitioned Keith on social media and he answered the call.

Video of Keith Urban serenades fan at her hospital bedside

