All The Feels
October 23, 2018
25-year-old Marissa English IS A HUGE Keith Urban fan but unfortunately was not able to make it to his show last week because she if fighting some very serious health issues. Marissa was born with several health conditions, including an inoperable cyst on her brain, severe scoliosis, and cerebral palsy.
The nurses at the hospital petitioned Keith on social media and he answered the call.
Country singer Keith Urban made a dream come true for one sick fan at the Mercy Children’s Hospital, in Toledo, Ohio, on October 18.Kristi Frederick shared a video and photos on Facebook as Urban sang to Marissa English hospital.https://t.co/OIVxIcTULT pic.twitter.com/s6oGA6fb8F— Mike Lovelace (@MikeLovelace67) October 22, 2018