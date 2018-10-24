All The Feels

A middle Tennessee elementary school custodian who is deaf got a special birthday surprise thanks to some kindergarten students Mr. James, a custodian at Hickerson Elementary School in Tullahoma, turned 60 on Tuesday.

To celebrate, both kindergarten classes, led by teachers Ms. Alyssa, Ms. Amy and Nurse Angela, signed the "Happy Birthday" song to Mr. James. The video shows pure joy on Mr. James' face.

Hickerson Principal Jimmy Anderson told a local news station that the kids love Mr. James.

“Mr. James teaches the kids sign language every now and then, teaches them good manners and how to treat other people,” Anderson said.

Anderson went on to say that Mr. James is a great role model for the students.

Mr. James has worked at Hickerson Elementary for 15 years, but has been with the school district for 30 years. The custodian said the kindergarten students' gesture "touched his heart."​

Our Kindergarten classes learned how to sign Happy Birthday for Mr. James' birthday today. He was so surprised! -------- pic.twitter.com/OXQ3gDnpbh — Hickerson Elementary (@HickersonSchool) October 23, 2018

