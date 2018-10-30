All The Feels

A Michigan photographer who captured a magical moment in Yosemite said that he found the mystery couple he'd been searching for.



According to ABC 13, Matthew Dippel posted to Facebook that he was looking for a couple after he'd accidentally captured their proposal when he took a photo of Taft Point the day before.



He said he'd already started taking pictures when the proposal unfolded before his eyes. After posting the image, the search for the couple went viral, with his post receiving more than 20,000 shares.



This past Saturday, Dippel posted an update that he found the happy couple, Charlie Bear and his fiancee Melissa, who live in Alhambra.



Dippel learned that he captured the couple's second proposal, which he said was "the more special and official one, in Charlie's words."



In a new post on Facebook he wrote, "I wish I was able to meet you in person and hug you. I'm glad I finally found you to share this special moment with you. Thanks for being so awesome, and maybe one day we will finally meet in person."

All together now, "AWWWWWWWWW!"

Couple found in viral engagement photo at Yosemite https://t.co/nJy1axQX0b pic.twitter.com/Xp1k9ijWFm — ABC13 Houston (@abc13houston) October 29, 2018

