All The Feels

October 31, 2018
Sarah Pepper
Thanks, WCAU for this amazing story. 

Earl Livingston was walking to get his Mega Millions ticket when he fell and broke his hip. Now, when he got to the hospital he told the staff he was crushed he couldn't get his ticket and they offered to let him in on their office pool. Good thing they did, because that office pool won 1 MILLION DOLLARS! 

Earl's nieces had a hard time believing him when they found out but want to thank the staff for allowing their uncle to be part of their pool.

Earl was also extremely grateful and thankful to the staff for the amazing care and letting him be part of their winnings. 

Click here to see the video. 

