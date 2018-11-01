All The Feels

November 1, 2018
Having a strong network of support can make all the difference to a person who is battling cancer, ESPECIALLY one that is close to home. Keren Clay is 10 years old and she had her lower right leg amputated when doctors deemed her tumor inoperable.

When she was released from the hospital, the young girl got a reassuring surprise. Loved ones in her Chamblee, Georgia neighborhood lined the streets to show their support for the girl as she was driven home.

Children's Healthcare of Atlanta shared the heartwarming video on its Facebook page. It shows the neighbors cheering and holding signs and pom-poms as the Clay's car goes down the street.

When Keren gets out of the car, her friends run up to hug her. Keren's mom, Kelly Clay, wrote later: "Keren was amazed. I think she heard loud and clear that the people who love her will love her throughout our difficult journey.”

