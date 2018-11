Pink was in her home studio recording a new version of “A Million Dreams” from the 2017 box office smash, The Greatest Showman.

This special version includes Willow singing along with her mommy.

Video of P!nk & Willow Sage Hart (P!nk’s Daughter) - A Million Dreams/A Million Dreams (Reprise)

The song is part of an upcoming project called The Greatest Showman: Reimagined, a companion album for the movie. And for Pink, performing with her daughter was a dream come true.