All The Feels

This 100 year old Holocaust survivor is giving us ALL THE FEELS today!

November 7, 2018
Charles Selarz survived the Holocaust, during which he was imprisoned in three concentration camps. Now, 70 years later, he celebrated his 100th birthday at a Los Angeles hospital - not as a patient but as a volunteer.

The grandfather of six and great-grandfather of three was asked why he volunteers to do administrative tasks every Monday. His answer is quite simple. "Because I like to help," he said.  

After his wife passed away 24 years ago, his children suggested he volunteer at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, and it's what he has been doing ever since.

Not only is he a favorite at the medical center, but he's apparently great at getting things done.

The hospital's director of volunteer services said, "He's all about productivity. He wants to make sure when he gets here that there's work on the table in front of him for him to start immediately.”

When asked by his son what it feels like to be 100, Selarz said, "Like a youngster!"

 

ABC 13

