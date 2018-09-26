All The Feels

The Los Angeles Galaxy soccer team may have won their match against the Seattle Sounders on Sunday night, but it was a 7-year-old little girl who had everyone cheering.



The young songstress ended up stealing the show with her incredible impressive rendition of the national anthem.



Malea Emma won an LA Galaxy social media contest for the chance to sing "The Star-Spangled Banner" ahead of the game, and now video of her amazing performance has racked up thousands of views on Twitter, Facebook and YouTube.

Young Malea told ABC News, "I was thinking that I cannot do anything wrong because it's a really special song to America."



LA Galaxy star Zlatan Ibrahimovic even called Malea the real MVP of the night after the team tweeted, “one of the best national anthem performances in @StubHubCenter history.”

And now after her new found 15 minutes of fame, Malea tweeted “After all the interviews on TV today, now everyone knows that my only wish is to sing with @xtina. The question is... Does Christina Aguilera know? Hopefully...”