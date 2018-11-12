All The Feels

Bruno Mars’ has LOTS more 24-karat magic to give...

On the day of his final concert in the islands, Bruno announced that he will provide 24,000 Thanksgiving meals to Hawaii families in need.

As a part of his 24K Magic World Tour, Mars' donation will support his hometown and go towards the Salvation Army’s 48th annual Thanksgiving Dinner meal program.

“We are humbled and honored by this generous donation from Hawaii’s own Bruno Mars," said Major Jeff Martin, divisional leader of the Salvation Army Hawaiian & Pacific Islands division. "Bruno is a shining example of how people in Hawaii step forward and take care of one another and we are grateful to him for his aloha and kokua.”

Each year, the Salvation Army provides a free Thanksgiving dinner to hundreds of families across the state through the help of more than 900 volunteers.

Mars is set to perform the final show of his 200-date tour at Aloha Stadium in Honolulu on Sunday. It is his third consecutive night at the 50,000-seat venue. To find out how you can help, click HERE!