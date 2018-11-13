All The Feels

November 13, 2018
For a lot of people flying isn’t something they laugh about, in fact, for a lot of people, it’s terrifying. However, flight attendant Daniel Sandberg is making flying a little more light-hearted.

Daniel is a flight attendant for Frontier Airlines and he took the time on his 3-minute safety monologue on a flight to Colorado Springs last week to make the 150 passengers laugh. 

Passengers were very amused and had their seatbelts not been fastened and tight, they would have given him a standing ovation.

