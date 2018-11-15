All The Feels

A Houston man's Titanic marriage proposal is making waves across the country after pulling off a surprise worthy of Jack and Rose.

Jeremy Brown told reporters he and his girlfriend Mori Madrid consider Titanic one of their favorite movies, so he found the perfect proposal spot; The Titanic Museum and Attraction.

Jeremy planned every last detail for the proposal, including finding a replica 'Heart of the Ocean' necklace and the same tuxedo Leonardo DiCaprio's character Jack wears in the film.

With the help of an event coordinator, Mori was escorted to the infamous stairs from the movie while blindfolded. Once the blindfold was removed, "My Heart Will Go On" by Celine Dion played while guests watched from the balcony.

That's when Jeremy placed the necklace around her neck. Then Jeremy dropped to one knee and asked Mori to marry him. “It was almost like being in the movie yourself. It was just amazing," Mori said.

The two will tie the knot on December 22 this year. They have invited the museum event coordinator and her husband to the wedding.