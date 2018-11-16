All The Feels

Nurse Brenda Buurstra says she has been singing to her patients for YEARS but this is the first time she has been caught.

Video of Singing nurse lights up lives of patients

She was watching a show with one of her patients, Robert Olson, when he commented how much he loved the song "You Light Up My Life". To his surprise, the nurse began singing the song. Although she admitted that she didn't' know all the words she promised to come back the next day with the lyrics printed and they would sing together.

True to her words, she and Robert sang the song together the next day.

Now, Robert, whom his kids never thought would leave hospice is heading home with his family.

His kids said it was like he knew he was going home.