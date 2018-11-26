All The Feels

We all know you're never too old to write a letter to Santa Claus and now Macy's is offering to donate money to a charity in exchange for your letters.

This is the 11th year that Macy's has donated $1 for every letter to Santa for the first 1 MILLION entries. You can submit them online or in their red mailboxes inside their stores.

All the money that is pledged through their "Believe" campaign is given to Make-A-Wish and will go to grant holiday wishes for sick kids around the world.

Macy's has been able to grant 13,000 WISHES!

Click here to write your letter.

Macy's will be accepting letters until December 24th