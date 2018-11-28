All The Feels

A Katy teen is fighting after 90 percent of his body was burned in a freak accident during a camping trip with family in Texarkana.



Tyler Creduer, 14, is at Shriners Hospital for Children in Galveston after family members say a gas can exploded near him on Friday.



"He spends every Thanksgiving with his dad and their family. They always get together. It was just a freak accident," says Credeur's mother, Rachel Jones.



After the accident, Credeur was taken to a Little Rock hospital and then moved to Dallas before being transferred to Galveston, where he'll undergo surgery.

We spoke to the family's friend, Autumn Ehlert, who gave us an update on Tyler's status and how we can help. She started a Facebook page under #TYLERSTRONG to raise money for medical expenses, plus they also have a benefit for him coming up as well.

Katy teen severely burned in holiday camping trip accident https://t.co/sH5RtErpPT pic.twitter.com/uyB0zDWeHL — ABC13 Houston (@abc13houston) November 27, 2018

