All The Feels

This story went viral on Nov 22nd and almost 40,000 people registered for the Be The Match Registry.

Video of California expectant mom needs bone marrow donor

Susie’s family rallied behind her also and ALL got tested and her sister was a 50% match, but doctors say it's not good enough to treat her aggressive acute myeloid leukemia.

She needed a 100 percent match, but Susie's was having trouble finding a match because of her mixed heritage.

Luckily for Susie in that record-breaking 40,000 people that signed up, there was a match!

She told NBC news, quote, “Oh my god, to me it’s beyond amazing… joy and happiness, it really is. It’s so exciting, it’s the best Christmas gift.”