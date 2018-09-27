All The Feels

8yr old Chloe was cheering at Sunday’s @astros game when a fan sitting in front yelled, “enough!”

Chloe’s mom says she has DMDD (Disruptive Mood Dysregulation Disorder) which means she can’t comprehend emotions greater than that of a toddler. Her cheering abruptly stopped and her mom said she shut down for the rest of the game.

It didn’t take long for the video to go viral or for it to catch the eye of Astros Pitcher Lance McCullers. Lance Tweeted

Chloe, don’t you EVER stop cheering! I would love for you to cheer us on, as LOUD as you can, during ALDS game 1 in MMP! I would be honored to leave you a ticket! @astros https://t.co/qrORuFeF9I — Lance McCullers Jr. (@LMcCullers43) September 26, 2018

It’s not just Lance that’s Behind Chloe it’s the entire Astros Squad including Tyler White, Tony Kemp and Alex Bregman