All The Feels

Travelers honor the children of Fallen Solders at the Nashville Airport
December 12, 2018
If you have ever flown into the Nashville airport you know that it’s the voice of Country Music artists welcoming you to Music City but that wasn’t the case this past weekend.
The normally busy airport was brought to a standstill and this was the only music you heard in the halls.
That is a group of travelers singing "The Star-Spangled Banner" for a group of children who had lost their parents in combat.