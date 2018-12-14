All The Feels

Moms really are the best matchmakers when it comes to their kids…Earlier this month, Charisma Valdez, a UT-San Antonio student, tweeted about her encounter with a young man's mother at H-E-B.



The tweet said, "If your name is Cody, you're 6'4, you go to UTSA, a sophomore, AND majoring in Global Affairs, your mom truly is your wingman. She just showed my roommates and I your picture at HEB trying to find you a GF. Lmao."



As of Tuesday earlier this week, that tweet had more than 62,000 likes and a little over 4,700 retweets.



According to ABC13, they reached out to Charisma after the tweet went viral and she said, "It all started off as just a normal conversation at H-E-B over a puppy. And it kind of just turned into something else."



She continued, "We were pretty excited at first because we were talking about puppies, and then once she brought up her son and that whole conversation, we got pretty serious."



It turns out Patricia the "wing-mom" got the result she wanted. She and Charisma met up again to talk about Codey, and then got the two to go out on a date. See their picture together online at mix965houston.com.

---- My little brother is going to hate me for this but ... my mom secretly does this alllll the time @charisma14_ . (Ok, ok, I’ve shown his pic too --) #thisisawesome #wingmom. https://t.co/bCuuhvavGZ — Samica Knight (@SamicaKnight13) December 12, 2018