All The Feels

This young marine returned home to surprise his dad on Christmas!

January 2, 2019
The Morning Mix
On Christmas Day, millions of Americans opened their presents. We all know that nothing beats a surprise package. And that was certainly the case when a young marine, Bryce Honea, gave his dad, Byron Honea, the best (and most unexpected) Christmas present ever: himself.

Conspiring with his stepmom Ashley for months, they came up with a simple plan. Ashley walked into the room, distracting Byron with regular presents, while Bryce snuck in behind.

Byron was so stunned at Bryce’s sudden appearance, he could barely comprehend what was happening, much less move.

So that’s why Bryce reached down and embraced the man who raised him as a single dad since the age of 8, and gave him in a long-overdue hug.

 

