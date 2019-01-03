All The Feels

This sweet older couple is giving us ALL THE FEELS this morning!

January 3, 2019
There wasn't a dry eye in the room when an Illinois man surprised his wife of 67 years with a new engagement ring. 

Diane Hawkins says her mother recently lost her wedding rings at the nursing home where she and her husband live.

She said her mother recently fell, injuring her left hand, and was unable to even wear her rings. And after taking them off and placing them in a jewelry box, Hawkins said the rings went missing.

"But that didn't stop the love this couple has shared for 67 years," Hawkins said.

Hawkins said her father asked her to go with him to buy the new engagement and wedding rings for her mother. After he gave his wife the new bling, the couple shared an emotional kiss. 

Hawkins' father left his wife speechless when he presented her with the new diamond ring in front of friends and family just two days before Christmas. 

ABC 13

