All The Feels

That’s Kansas City Royals Pitcher Brady Singer’s Mom reading a letter their son wrote them for Christmas.

The video shows Brady’s parents sitting. His mother is reading the letter as his father is fighting back tears. Neither one of them knew what surprise the letter held.

As the letter goes on it appears that it is a letter of gratitude from their son who is thanking them for all the sacrifices they made over the years.

That is when his mother pauses when the letter reveals what Brady’s present really is! Brady paid off their loans from the bank and their debt.