All The Feels

Major League Pitcher Gives His Parents The Ultimate Christmas Gift!

January 4, 2019
The Morning Mix
The Morning Mix
Categories: 
All The Feels
Features
Sarah Pepper
Shows
The Morning Mix

That’s Kansas City Royals Pitcher Brady Singer’s  Mom reading a letter their son wrote them for Christmas.

The video shows Brady’s parents sitting. His mother is reading the letter as his father is fighting back tears. Neither one of them knew what surprise the letter held.

As the letter goes on it appears that it is a letter of gratitude from their son who is thanking them for all the sacrifices they made over the years.

That is when his mother pauses when the letter reveals what Brady’s present really is!  Brady paid off their loans from the bank and their debt.

 

 

Tags: 
All The Feels
Brady Singer
Kansas City Royals

Recent Podcast Audio
Houston Texans Cheerleaders Talk Playoffs Mix 96.5 On Demand
HS Notes - Sarah Pepper buys a car she can't even drive Mix 96.5 On Demand
Sports Not Sports #17 - Spoon LOOOOOVES his mother-in-law, Kyle gets in trouble with Texas, we compare the offseason of sports with December in radio, Spoon brags about knowing Ryan Seacrest, millennials are ruining life, and more NFL talk. Sports Not Sports
Sports Not Sport BONUS EPISODE - Geoff Sheen, Jason Cage, and Spoon talk about the "Behind the Scenes" of Mixmas 2018 Sports Not Sports
Houston Texans Cheerleaders Discuss Kid's Day Mix 96.5 On Demand
Sports Not Sports #16 - The NFL is the dumbest successful business in America NHL to Houston is happening (and we're ALL IN) The ONLY important question for the Texas Bowl revealed Sports Not Sports
View More Episodes