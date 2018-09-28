All The Feels
Alex Bregman is doing double duty helping children this week!
Yesterday, we told you about how the Astros stood up for an 8 year old girl. One of those Astros was Alex Bregman. But it turns out he was pulling double duty this week to help a kid in need. Faith Kuhn is a 12-year-old baseball fan from Albuquerque, New Mexico. She has spina bifida and scoliosis.
Bregman, who was born in Albuquerque and attended high school there, is a family friend of the Kuhns. In Faith’s world, Bregman is okay, but it’s Kris Bryant of the Chicago Cubs who is the brightest star in baseball!
So when Bregman posted a video of Faith taking cuts in a batting cage at the Albuquerque Baseball Academy, he tagged Bryant in the video and said Faith would like to meet the Cubs slugger if it could be arranged. And it happened this week!
.@ABREG_1 facilitated a meeting between 12-year-old Faith and her favorite player, @KrisBryant_23.— MLB (@MLB) September 26, 2018
So cool. #BiggerThanBaseball pic.twitter.com/m42V0hhVXo