All The Feels

Alex Bregman is doing double duty helping children this week!

September 28, 2018
The Morning Mix
The Morning Mix
Categories: 
All The Feels
Features
The Morning Mix

Yesterday, we told you about how the Astros stood up for an 8 year old girl. One of those Astros was Alex Bregman. But it turns out he was pulling double duty this week to help a kid in need. Faith Kuhn is a 12-year-old baseball fan from Albuquerque, New Mexico. She has spina bifida and scoliosis.

Bregman, who was born in Albuquerque and attended high school there, is a family friend of the Kuhns. In Faith’s world, Bregman is okay, but it’s Kris Bryant of the Chicago Cubs who is the brightest star in baseball!

So when Bregman posted a video of Faith taking cuts in a batting cage at the Albuquerque Baseball Academy, he tagged Bryant in the video and said Faith would like to meet the Cubs slugger if it could be arranged. And it happened this week!

Tags: 
All The Feels
The Morning Mix
Astros
lalex bregman
kris bryant
Chicago Cubs

Recent Podcast Audio
HS Notes - Lauren Kelly And Halloween Costumes Mix 96.5 On Demand
Sports Not Sport #9 - NBA training camps kicked off and the Kawhi Leonard Bot 2000 upgrade included talking and laughing, Whataburger and Spicy Ketchup is the greatest ever and the NFL is what we thought it would be. Sports Not Sports
Rhyme Time 9-25-18 Mix 96.5 On Demand
Cecil Shorts Mix 96.5 On Demand
All The Feels 9-21-18 Mix 96.5 On Demand
HS Notes Geoff Sheen's Dress Code Violation Mix 96.5 On Demand
View More Episodes