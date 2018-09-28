All The Feels

Yesterday, we told you about how the Astros stood up for an 8 year old girl. One of those Astros was Alex Bregman. But it turns out he was pulling double duty this week to help a kid in need. Faith Kuhn is a 12-year-old baseball fan from Albuquerque, New Mexico. She has spina bifida and scoliosis.

Bregman, who was born in Albuquerque and attended high school there, is a family friend of the Kuhns. In Faith’s world, Bregman is okay, but it’s Kris Bryant of the Chicago Cubs who is the brightest star in baseball!

So when Bregman posted a video of Faith taking cuts in a batting cage at the Albuquerque Baseball Academy, he tagged Bryant in the video and said Faith would like to meet the Cubs slugger if it could be arranged. And it happened this week!