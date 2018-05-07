All The Feels On The 50

It’s graduation time. Which means college graduates from all across the country will be walking across the stage to accept the diploma they worked so hard for. For parents, it’s the moment they dream about from the time their child is born, the day they look forward to the moment their child tells them they got into college.

As a parent, it is one of your proudest days, but for Shirl Baker, that day would never come. See, Shirly lost her daughter in the shooting that happened at the Waffle House in Nashville. So the day she had dreamed about her whole life, that her daughter had worked so hard for, seemed to have been lost but Shirl, like most moms, is strong, and resilient and decided that her daughter’s day, would not be taken from her.

So this past weekend at Belmont’s graduation as her daughter’s name was announced as a graduate with a degree in social work, although 21-year-old DeEbony was no there, her mother Shirl proudly walked up onto the stage and accepted her diploma.

There wasn’t an empty chair or a dry eye in the house as she received a standing ovation, Belmont President Robert Fisher told the audience that "while our hearts were broken, today we have the chance to celebrate DeEbony's life together." Those must have been hard steps for Shirl and steps she never thought she would take, but she knew her daughter worked hard for that day and that her daughter was watching and smiling as her mother made her way across that stage.

The mother of DeEbony Groves, 21-year-old fatally shot at a Waffle House in Tennessee, accepted her daughter's diploma during Belmont University's graduation ceremony. https://t.co/wj4lQ4NL7H



DeEbony's brother, Di'Angelo Groves, also received his diploma on Saturday. pic.twitter.com/cTGfVBs57x — ABC News (@ABC) May 6, 2018

When Whitney Kittrell's Kindergartener son came home with an announcement for a "dads and doughnuts" event at his school, the single Utah mother suggested he invite his grandfather. Her son, however, had a different idea: he wanted her to go.

She knew she couldn't let him down, and in a recent post to Facebook and Instagram, Kittrell talked about trying to raise her kids as a single parent.

She wrote: "when I became a single mom over three years ago I made a promise with myself that I would do anything I could, even if it meant going out of my comfort zone, to give my kids a "normal" life and the same experiences as other kids."

So when her son looked at her and said "I want you to go. You're my mom and dad," Kittrell kept her promise.

She painted on a goatee, found some appropriately "dad" clothes and accompanied her son to the event as his mom and dad.

Take a look at her post below.

At first, Kittrell was embarrassed to be walking in, but as her son excitedly took her around to meet his friends and teachers, her embarrassment subsided.

"I couldn't help but smile when he introduced me to his little friends saying 'this is my mom ... she's my dad too so I brought her!'” she wrote. "I've tried my best to let them know they are loved but I wonder a lot if I'm actually succeeding at it. When I went to leave he ran after me and hugged me tight around my neck and whispered 'mom ... I know that you'll always be there and do anything for me. Thank you. I love you' kissed my cheek and ran off. I hope he remembers this day cause I'll never forget it or his sweet words."

We don't think he'll forget.