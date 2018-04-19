All The Feels On The 50's

Finding a donor when you need a new kidney can feel like an impossible feat. For Kenneth Walker that was the exact challenge he was facing.

Kenneth decided to send out an e-mail last week to his old classmates at Caroll High School. His old classmate Charlie Ball saw the name of his classmate from 50 years ago and recognized it and although the two had never spoken, responded.

He told his former classmate that if he was in fact a match, he would donate his kidney. I know what you’re thinking, what are the odds of that. Well for these former classmates, pretty good!

Charllie was a match and although they live on separate coasts, never spoke in high school and hadn’t seen each other in 50 years. This week Charlie walked into George Washington Hospital to do what he knew was the right thing.

Charlie almost wasn’t a candidate because of his age but because of his good health he passed all the tests and was able to give the friend, he never knew or thought he’d have, a life-saving gift.

So now, two classmates, who only passed each other in the hall will carry a piece of each other forever, now that’s something to talk about the class reunion. ​

Last night, there was shocking news in the NBA. San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich’s wife, Erin, died suddenly at the age of 69. They were married for over 40 years, had two children, and two grandchildren.

Current and former NBA players offered their condolences to Coach Pop. On the show “The NBA on TNT,” former Rockets players Charles Barkley and Kenny Smith offered their thoughts and prayers. But then Shaquille O’Neal told a quick personal story about him and Pop.

"There's nothing you can really say. It's a tough situation."



Shaq’s father was in the army, so he spent most of his life all over the world. He never got to adjust to a community. And size 18 or 19 shoes aren’t exactly an “always in-stock” size. He was just a teenager who was embarrassed that he needed some shoes. And Pop got him some.