All The Feels On The 50's

George Bush's Socks Give Us All The Feels All Over Again

At Barbara Bush’s funeral last week photos of her husband George H.W.’s socks went viral. He is know for his sock but this time, it was because they were a tribute to his late wife, Barbara. They were books.

Former President George H.W. Bush paid tribute to his late wife, former first lady Barbara Bush, in a very simple way: He wore socks with books on them https://t.co/1nRdpyT65L pic.twitter.com/gV1Mtxaww4 — CBS News (@CBSNews) April 21, 2018

Barbara has been working with literacy since her son had difficulties reading as a child. She started the Barbara Bush Literacy foundation and had done years and years of work helping children learn to read, getting them books and helping anyway she could.

That is why when her husband was spotted wearing those socks, it gave everyone all the feels. Bu the story doesn’t stop there. These socks were special. They were ordered from a 22-year-old named John Cronin who lives in Huntington New York.

Cronin runs a company called Crazy Socks that he and his father Mark started as a way to spend time together and for John to have a source an income and a job he loved. John has Down Syndrome. John describes himself like this on his website My name is John Cronin. I am 21 years old and I have Down syndrome. Last November, I started a new business with my Dad. It is called John’s Crazy Socks and we sell socks online. I love having my own business and I love working with my Dad. I want to share my story so that people can learn about John’s Crazy Socks and other people can see what someone with Down syndrome can do.

Last week the Bush’s office contacted Cronin’s company to get a special pair of socks for the former President to honor his wife. The company John runs sells a lot of socks too, 1,900 types and 5 cents from each sock is donated to special OIympics. John said when he got the request it made him sad but then he told the news 'But it made me feel good, too, because I wanted the socks to make President Bush feel better. I wanted the socks to make him happy.'

A Mother Beats The Odds To Graduate Law School

Ieshia Champs wanted to be a lawyer since she was 7 years old. In her teenage years, however, the odds began stacking up against her.

She told CBS News, “I really didn't have any stable guidance at that time. My mom was addicted to drugs. My dad was deceased. And I was homeless. I lived with friends or whoever would take me in. Then I got pregnant with the first of my five children, and things just went from there."

Ieshia dropped out of high school and got a job at a call center to support her growing family. Then, in 2009, when Ieshia was pregnant with her fourth child, she suffered a crushing barrage of losses. She lost her home to a fire. She lost her job. She lost her children's father to cancer. And then, she says, she lost her sanity.

Then she got a fateful phone call from her pastor. She says “She said that God told her to tell me to go back to school and get my GED, because that lawyer I wanted to be, I'll be it!"

Champs enrolled back in school and got her GED. Then she went on to Houston Community College, and to the University of Houston-Downtown after that. Now she's set to graduate from Texas Southern University's Thurgood Marshall School of Law in May.

Her story has become a worldwide sensation thanks to some photos she took with her children. In one of those photos, which has now gone viral, Ieshia stands with one heel on a pile of books in front of her five kids. In her hands, she holds a chalkboard with the words, "I did it!" written on it. Her children stand behind her holding chalkboard messages of their own: "We did it!" "I helped too!" "Me too!"

Click here to see the photos.