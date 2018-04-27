All The Feels On The 50's

**Prom season has begun. And it’s not just for kids, but for adults too! 18-year-old Joe Moreno is from Corpus, and he decided to take his own mom to prom!

The reason? She never got to go to her own because she left high school to raise him. So, when Joe was in middle school, he promised his mother, Vanessa, he would take her to his prom.

Joe said, "My mom had me at 17, so she didn't get to experience prom. I just really wanted to take her." Joe shared photos of himself and his mom all dressed up for the dance on Twitter.

Vanessa was, of course, emotional when Joe asked her if she'd go with him to the dance. He explained to school administrators why he wanted her to accompany him and they were happy to approve his request.

Joe even helped his mom pick out her dress and bought her a corsage ahead of the event. On the night of, they had fun dancing and taking lots of photos. It'll surely be a night to remember.

Vanessa told KRIS-TV in Corpus, "Sometimes people don't know the sacrifices us mothers make. We just hope that it does get seen, and I am so glad my son did see my sacrifice and wanted to give back. It meant the world to me."​

Joe Moreno is well aware of the sacrifices his mom had to make after she dropped out of school at the age of 17 to raise him. And ever since he was... https://t.co/scPqMHVsI3 — Mr.Sixteen (@Sixteen87) April 21, 2018

**Would you name your child after a star on your favorite sports team? A Beaumont family did just that in naming their newborn son after Houston Astros star Alex Bregman.



Kade Parkhurst told Eyewitness News that Bregman is an athlete that carries himself well off the field, including advocating for autism awareness and helping out in Hurricane Harvey relief efforts.



He says they had a couple of names for their newborn, but his father suggested the name of Bregman.



"My dad suggested, 'you should name him Bregman. That would be an awesome name,'" Parkhurst said. From there, the rest is history.



Five months later, their newborn, Bregman Parkhurst, is healthy and at home.

The couple even got a call from Alex's mother.​

Another first (as far as we know) for @ABREG_1 ... first baby named after him! Here he is: Bregman Kade Parkhurst in arms of proud papa and big @astros fan @KadeParkhurst at home in Orange, Texas. Bregman was born March 3. Little dude gonna rake! --⚾️ #LSU pic.twitter.com/QxZgznZW6J — Walking With Tigers (@LSUTigersBook) April 23, 2018

ABC 13