All The Feels On The 50's

When most people retire from their job they get a party, a cake, maybe a small token of everyone’s affection. Not James Harrison, his “retiring” gift was so much more. You see James isn’t retiring from a standard job after sixty years James is retiring, at the age of 81, from donating blood almost every week.

James is known as the “Man With The Golden Arm” and according to the Australian Red Cross, his donations have saved the lives of more than 2.4 MILLIONS babies!

See, Harrison’s blood is unique and has a disease-fighting antibody that has been used to help fight against rhesus disease. It’s a condition where pregnant woman’s blood starts to attack her unborn baby’s blood cells. In worst case scenarios it can cause brain damage and even death for the baby.

Harrison started giving blood when he had major chest surgery when he was just 14 and the blood that he received, saved his life! He made a pledge at that moment that he would become a donor!

Years later they discovered how rare and special his donations were and he switched over from being a blood donor to a donating plasma. Doctors don’t know exactly why Harrison’s blood is so rare but they think it may have actually steamed from the transfusion that saved HIS life when he was just 14!

Doctors told CNN "Every bag of blood is precious, but James' blood is particularly extraordinary. His blood is actually used to make a life-saving medication, given to moms whose blood is at risk of attacking their unborn babies. Every batch of Anti-D that has ever been made in Australia has come from James' blood." Falkenmire said. "And more than 17% of women in Australia are at risk, so James has helped save a lot of lives."

A woman opened her heart and home to a complete stranger and a newborn child when they had nowhere to turn.

Ruben Swift lives in Cleveland. He flew to Phoenix to pick up his infant daughter, Ru-Andrea who was just four days old. Ruben had been granted custody of his baby girl, but a policy stipulated by Frontier Airlines says that an infant must be at least seven days old before they will be approved to fly.

Ru-Andrea was released from the hospital; he had a note to verify this, but the airline wouldn’t budge. This left the new father with a problem: they had no accommodations arranged.

And that brings us to Joy Ringhofer. She’s a volunteer at Banner University Medical center where Ru-Andrea was born. Joy and Ruben met when Ruben arrived to pick up his little one.

Not knowing what else to do or where to turn, Ruben reached out to Joy. Her response surprised him. She said, “I’m coming to get you and take you home.” To which Ruben thought, “’She is going to drive me back to Cleveland?’ But she actually brought me to her house and [is> feeding me and making sure my baby is alright.”

Father and daughter stayed with Joy for the next three days until they could fly home. Ruben promised to come and visit the woman he now considers family. Ruben says, “She’s fed me; she took care of me. She’s the grandmother to my child now. I’m grateful.”