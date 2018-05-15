ALL THE FEELS ON THE 50's

A lot of people would be unhappy to see young children sitting next to them on a flight, but this stranger took it as an opportunity to help an overwhelmed mom.

The mom is Jessica Rudeen, who took to Facebook to share her story. She wrote: “My 4-month-old was screaming his head off because, due to a series of unexpected events, I was unable to nurse him before boarding the plane. My 3-year-old, who was excited before boarding the plane, lost her nerve and began screaming and kicking 'I want to get off the plane! I don't want to go!' I honestly thought we'd get kicked off the plane."

That’s when the man sitting across the aisle stepped in to help. Jessica explained: “he reached for the baby and held him, THEN got a movie started for my 3 year old on her tablet!”

By the end of the flight, the stranger was her 3 year old’s best friend.

Much to Rudeen's surprise and delight, the man was making the same connecting flight, too.

"He helped us get off the plane and led us to the next gate with my 3 year old in hand. If that wasn't enough, he changed his seat on the next flight to sit in our row to help us. We could have been placed next to anyone, but we were seated next to one of the nicest men I have ever met in my life."

Jessica Rudeen was flying with her daughter Caroline, 3, when a kind stranger stepped in to comfort the frightened toddler. https://t.co/KBAXhRrbuC pic.twitter.com/5pllkdhlFd — Good Morning America (@GMA) April 17, 2018

An Ohio dog daycare photo has gone viral for capturing what looks like a group of four-legged friends taking a selfie.



The Cincinnati Enquirer reports Go Fetch Dog Daycare and Boarding in Loveland originally posted the photo of the group back on March 30.



A black Labrador mix named Rouge appears front and center in the photo with several dogs howling in the background.



The photo was shared by a Facebook user who commented that it looks like Rouge was taking a selfie.



The photo has received more than 1,800 Facebook reactions and hundreds of comments, including one from a user saying, "this is exactly how I imagine the entrance to heaven."



Go Fetch owner Matt Ramsey says the dogs get along well, which makes it easy to take photos of them.