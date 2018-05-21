All The Feels On The 50's

JJ Watt showed all of Houston, Texas and the world on Friday why we are so glad that he is ours. JJ Watt has been a hero in the Houston community since the minute he landed here. From his friendship with the Berry children who lost both of their parents in a vehicle accident and left the two of the three children confined to wheelchairs. When Hurricane Harvey hit JJ started a campaign that would eventually raise over 37 million dollars for those affected by the storm.

On Friday tragedy struck Santa Fe High School took the lives of 10 people. As families struggle with their loss, JJ again took it upon himself to do what he can to help.

JJ tweeted early on Friday.

Absolutely horrific. — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) May 18, 2018

It wasn’t long after that word got out that JJ had taken it upon himself to pay for those funerals for those who lost their lives. The Texans also released a statement saying,



"On behalf of the Texans organization, we are saddened by the tragic events at Sante Fe High School this morning and extend our thoughts and heartfelt condolences to the victims, their families and all those affected. We are grateful for the brave first responders, law enforcement officials, and medical personnel. The Texans family will continue to pray for our neighbors."

It’s not the Astros, but college baseball can provide a lot of excitement, especially this time of year. But Saturday's game between the University of New Mexico and Air Force was about something far bigger than baseball. It was a celebration of Lio Ortega, a four-year-old boy suffering from brain cancer.

Ortega's father, Manny, played for New Mexico head coach Ray Birmingham years ago, and the two have stayed in touch over the years. So, Coach Birmingham got together with rival coach Mike Kazlausky to give young Lio a day he'd never forget. Kazlausky, who lost his sister to the same disease, was more than happy to help, and the two teams pulled out all the stops. Lio threw out the first pitch, got to meet the live falcons that serve as Air Force's mascots during games and even received a signed baseball.

When 4-year-old cancer patient Lio Ortega crossed home plate, he received a hero's welcome.

(via @csgazette ) pic.twitter.com/wYaNrgm1A7 — ESPN (@espn) May 14, 2018

The cherry on top, however, came later, when Lio got to experience the thrill of hitting a home run, thanks to the help of both teams encouraging him to never stop running the basepaths.