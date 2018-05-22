All The Feels On The 50's

Eva Evans is a fourth grader in Columbus, Ohio. And last fall she started missing a lot of school. Then her teachers found out it was because she needed a kidney transplant, and was on dialysis 10 hours a day.

Her family got tested, and they weren't a match. But someone else who got tested was.

That someone else is Tanya Thomas, who is a fourth-grade teacher at Eva's school. And SHE'S donating her kidney even though Tanya barely knows Eva.

Eva is in a different fourth-grade class. But Tanya is having the surgery later this summer.

Tanya says she decided to do it because two people at her church had recently donated kidneys. And there was never a doubt in her mind. She says, "I just felt like that door had been opened, and I was supposed to walk through it."

Now Eva wants to be a teacher when she grows up. She recently told her mom that she'll already have teacher DNA in her, so she will "have to be a teacher someday, and a good one."

Not everyone can say they married their high school sweetheart, especially when it's more than 30 years after graduation.

A woman in Kansas City named Shelley Watkins reconnected with her ex-boyfriend Phil about three years ago after she found him on Facebook.

They dated for a while as teenagers, and broke up over 30 years ago. But the spark was still there, and they started dating again.

And just recently, they got married on the lawn of their old high school.

It was a small ceremony with a few friends and family. Shelley's uncle officiated, and a string quartet from the school's orchestra did the music.

It's the second marriage for both the bride and the groom. They said they're looking forward to making up for the years they spent apart.

