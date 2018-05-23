All The Feels On The 50's

If there is anything the Houston Rockets can get behind and play for during the Western Conference Finals, it’s Santa Fe High School. The team has confirmed its plans to offer free tickets to the school's seniors for Game 5 of the Rockets-Warriors series.

"Our prayers go out to the victims and the families having to deal with that situation," Chris Paul said during a practice, adding the Rockets get a lot of support from the Santa Fe community. Paul later tweeted, "We need to do better by our children."

The Rockets and the team's owner Tilman Fertitta offered their condolences as well in the wake of last Friday’s incident.



The Fertitta family stated the shooting hits very close to home, as Tilman Fertitta claims Galveston County as his home growing up.



“Our family roots are in Galveston and we have many employees, friends and family in Galveston County, which includes Santa Fe.”

The Rockets said they are also planning a video tribute at the game which will take place Thursday night at Toyota Center.

Most people think that buried treasure is only for the movies or fairy tales but for one New York couple. It is actually their reality!

Matthew and Maria Colonna-Emanuel live on Staten Island and were doing some yard work and came across a metal box that they thought was just an electrical box or someone’s time capsule at most. They had NO idea the treasure they were sitting on.

The couple had just hired a landscaper to replace some of the yard and when they started to dig further, what had looked like a box, was actually a 100 POUND safe! The couple pried open the safe door and inside was cash and GEMS!

They told CBS news, “there are all these bags with hundreds and jewelry, diamonds, engagement rings, dozens of rings, gold with jade. It was stunning.”

They started to peel the money out and dry it off and in the stack of cash was a piece of paper with the neighbor's address on it. They went over to the neighbors and asked if they had ever been robbed and they said YES!

According to the police department, that same safe had been stolen back in 2011 and apparently, the robbers buried it in the yard next door and had planned to come back and get it but never returned! So Maria and Matthew did what they felt was right, they returned it to its rightful owners. The couple was so happy because that money was their “nest egg” they thought was gone for good!